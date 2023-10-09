Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $16,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $161.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.71 and a 200-day moving average of $171.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

