Spartan Fund Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Free Report) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,800 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in byNordic Acquisition were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BYNO. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $378,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other byNordic Acquisition news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 184,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,963,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 316,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYNO opened at $10.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59. byNordic Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $11.63.

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

