Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $16.96 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $16,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 5.1% in the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $227.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.44. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.