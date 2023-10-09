Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.98 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.79.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

