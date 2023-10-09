Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.2% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $392.57 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $405.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

