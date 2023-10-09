Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Has $307,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 455.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 371.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 32,533 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 96,590 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 197,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $71.27 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.99 and a one year high of $77.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average is $75.01.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

