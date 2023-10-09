Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Has $717,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 177,265 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.28. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.