16,679 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Acquired by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.58 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.94.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
