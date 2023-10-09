16,679 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Acquired by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.58 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

