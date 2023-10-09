StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Investar from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised Investar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. Investar has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $22.48.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $20.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. Investar had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 270,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its position in Investar by 13.8% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 344,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 41,795 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investar by 15.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 213,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 28,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

