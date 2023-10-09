Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Sells 84,709 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,709 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 0.9% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96,646.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,117,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,950,000 after buying an additional 43,072,503 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17,500.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,920,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,510 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14,455.2% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,439,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,476 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,485,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VLUE opened at $89.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.43. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

