Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Sells 274 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 370 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.3 %

DIS stock opened at $84.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $153.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average is $90.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

