Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Innospec Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $101.15 on Thursday. Innospec has a 52 week low of $83.13 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $480.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.97 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innospec will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innospec

Innospec Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innospec by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,847,000 after acquiring an additional 36,583 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Innospec by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,470,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,621,000 after purchasing an additional 25,407 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Innospec by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,111,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,743,000 after purchasing an additional 338,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,226,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,196,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innospec by 5.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,358,000 after buying an additional 63,449 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

