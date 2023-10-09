Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Innospec Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $101.15 on Thursday. Innospec has a 52 week low of $83.13 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.18.
Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $480.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.97 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innospec will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innospec
Innospec Company Profile
Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innospec
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Healthcare Giant Outperforms: A Healthy Dose of Market Resilience
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 5 Reasons Rivian is a Buy on Shaken Investor Sentiment
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Breakout Alert: PDD’s Impressive Surge Continues
Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.