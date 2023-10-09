Field & Main Bank Sells 80 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Field & Main Bank reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.3% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $245.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.55.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

