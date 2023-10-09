Field & Main Bank Has $1.77 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,747 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after buying an additional 10,564,117 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 79,040.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,273,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $315,816,000 after buying an additional 2,270,823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 546.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after buying an additional 1,874,548 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after buying an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $139.10 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $163.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

