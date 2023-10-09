iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of iRobot from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Get iRobot alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on iRobot

iRobot Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $36.12 on Thursday. iRobot has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $236.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 36.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in iRobot by 3,472.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRobot

(Get Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.