Field & Main Bank Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Field & Main Bank decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.1% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after buying an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,089,467,000 after purchasing an additional 855,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,405,781,000 after purchasing an additional 270,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,422,977,000 after purchasing an additional 275,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $184.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.22 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $122.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.