Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11. Intel has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $149.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

