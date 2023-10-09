JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

JAKKS Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JAKK opened at $17.77 on Thursday. JAKKS Pacific has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.82. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

About JAKKS Pacific

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 357.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in JAKKS Pacific by 4,676.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth about $48,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

