Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ITCI. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.78.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.12. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $67.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.55.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The firm had revenue of $110.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $2,988,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,852,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,722 shares in the company, valued at $58,852,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 55,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $3,251,087.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,729 shares of company stock worth $6,359,174. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,564,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 959,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,783,000 after buying an additional 171,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 77,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 53,120 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

