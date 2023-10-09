Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ituran Location and Control from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $28.68 on Thursday. Ituran Location and Control has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $31.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 4.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 5.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

