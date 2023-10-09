Field & Main Bank Lowers Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Field & Main Bank reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 311,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEL shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $123.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.72. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

