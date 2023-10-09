StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. B. Riley cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.18.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ICPT opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $777.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 189.98% and a net margin of 68.07%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

