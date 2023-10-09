ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ICFI. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of ICF International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on ICF International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on ICF International from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

ICFI opened at $125.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. ICF International has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $136.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.59.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.63 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

In other ICF International news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $64,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $401,965.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $64,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,965.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,690 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 27.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ICF International by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ICF International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 20.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

