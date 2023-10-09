Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ILMN. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $222.85.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $139.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Illumina has a 52 week low of $127.37 and a 52 week high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 86.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 806 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

