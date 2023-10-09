ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

ICU Medical Trading Down 0.6 %

ICU Medical stock opened at $116.24 on Thursday. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.31.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.43. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $549.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.90 million. Research analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $883,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,331.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total value of $5,400,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,333.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $883,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,331.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 8.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 10.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

