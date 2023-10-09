ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IMOS

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMOS opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $841.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.63.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $177.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 20.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.