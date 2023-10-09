Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a sell rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

INDB opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.84. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $43.28 and a 1-year high of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 31.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,929,000 after buying an additional 215,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,624 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,882,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,779,000 after purchasing an additional 71,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Independent Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,032,000 after purchasing an additional 41,852 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,443,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

