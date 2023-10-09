StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Icahn Enterprises from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. Icahn Enterprises has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $55.10.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.97). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Icahn Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.04%.

Institutional Trading of Icahn Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 33.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

