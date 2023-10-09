Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of IIIN opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. Insteel Industries has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.13). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $165.71 million for the quarter.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Insteel Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.60%.

In other news, COO Richard Wagner sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $82,808.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,360,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,580,000 after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,354,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,093,000 after buying an additional 55,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,989,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 999,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

