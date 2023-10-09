Field & Main Bank Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Field & Main Bank decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.9 %

ISRG stock opened at $293.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.17 and a 200-day moving average of $304.18.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

