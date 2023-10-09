Field & Main Bank Buys 83 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,939,000 after acquiring an additional 71,768 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,424,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,285,000 after buying an additional 140,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Chubb
In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Price Performance
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.13.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
