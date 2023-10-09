Latitude Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $50.23 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $50.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

