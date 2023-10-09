Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,811 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $30.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.20%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

