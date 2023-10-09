Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 5,554 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Latitude Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 41,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,269,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 201,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSJN opened at $23.54 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0976 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

