Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 165 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Latitude Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Netflix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after buying an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $378.50 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $167.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $413.33 and a 200-day moving average of $392.80.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,157 shares of company stock valued at $50,373,841 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.