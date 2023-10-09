Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 146 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 136,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 376,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,708,000 after buying an additional 95,200 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 50,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $136.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.60.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

