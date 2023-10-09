First American Trust FSB Raises Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6,088.4% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,661,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,987,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $675,057,000 after buying an additional 2,510,567 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

