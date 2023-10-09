Latitude Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,129 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Virginia National Bank lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 42,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ BSCO opened at $20.71 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

