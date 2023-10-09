Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 1,376 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,137,000 after buying an additional 3,579,526 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,998,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,057,000 after acquiring an additional 265,343 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $511,229,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,421,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,156,000 after purchasing an additional 633,618 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $50.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average is $52.25. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

