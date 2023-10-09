Latitude Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Latitude Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $105.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $103.13 and a one year high of $126.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

