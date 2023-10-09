Latitude Advisors LLC Buys 406 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $12,017,920,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $90.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

