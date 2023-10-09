Latitude Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Latitude Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $199,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSJO opened at $22.46 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $22.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.1135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.