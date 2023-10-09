Spartan Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gritstone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 31.2% in the first quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC now owns 62,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 71,946 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 38,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,767,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

