Spartan Fund Management Inc. Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4,912.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,803 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $83.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The stock has a market cap of $215.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

