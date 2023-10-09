Spartan Fund Management Inc. Sells 327,188 Shares of Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTCR)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTCR – Free Report) by 82.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,188 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Nocturne Acquisition were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000.

Nocturne Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MBTCR opened at $0.17 on Monday. Nocturne Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.

Nocturne Acquisition Company Profile

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

