Spartan Fund Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 117,696.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588,481 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 0.78% of Valaris worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Valaris by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Valaris by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valaris by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valaris from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Valaris from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valaris

In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $307,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,766,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,395,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $307,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,766,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,395,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Colleen Grable sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $377,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valaris Stock Performance

Shares of VAL opened at $73.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Valaris Limited has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.85.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 7.04%.

Valaris Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

