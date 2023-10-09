Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ROIC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.40. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $16.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 162.16%.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $53,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 44.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 192,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 59,699 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 49.7% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 12.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 91.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,244,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,859 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

