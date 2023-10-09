Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

RGP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Resources Connection from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Resources Connection currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Resources Connection

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.71. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $170.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $162,891.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,926.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,992,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,996,000 after buying an additional 160,564 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 98,559 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,993,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resources Connection Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.