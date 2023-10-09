Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RRGB. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $298.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.30 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 232.98% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,463.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,463.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $371,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,864,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,854,661.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 136,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,247. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,182,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,956,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,915,000 after buying an additional 34,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

