RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RGC Resources stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. RGC Resources had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGC Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. RGC Resources’s payout ratio is presently -658.28%.

In other RGC Resources news, Director John B. Williamson III bought 2,450 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $45,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $45,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,316.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $26,681.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 165,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,951 shares of company stock valued at $127,272. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in RGC Resources by 66.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in RGC Resources during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in RGC Resources by 15.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in RGC Resources by 22.9% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in RGC Resources by 33.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,168 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

Featured Articles

